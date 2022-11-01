OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.19. 34,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

