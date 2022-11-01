OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 20,728 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 157,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 47.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pfizer by 83.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 669,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 304,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

PFE traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 1,100,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.