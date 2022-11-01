OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 427 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

PKG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,650. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

