OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.