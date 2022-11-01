ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGS opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.