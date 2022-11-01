ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OGS opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,454,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

