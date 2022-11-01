ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 608,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.