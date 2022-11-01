ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.16 EPS.
OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Shares of OGS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 608,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
