Ontology Price Hits $0.22 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Ontology has a market cap of $195.09 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.46 or 0.07696133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00091340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

