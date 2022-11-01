Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Orange by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Orange by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 762,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

