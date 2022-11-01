Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00030031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $3.29 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.61 or 0.31584599 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012336 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.