Origin Materials (ORGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORGN stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $807.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,989 shares of company stock worth $1,425,238. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

