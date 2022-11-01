Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.11

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORINY shares. Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.57.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also

