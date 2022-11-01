Ormat Technologies (ORA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.23 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. FMR LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.