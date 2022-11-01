Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.42-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 7.8 %

OTTR traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 18,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.