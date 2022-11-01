Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.84% of Overstock.com worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Overstock.com Stock Down 7.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.