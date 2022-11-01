Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,984. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.