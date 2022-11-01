Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.