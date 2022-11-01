Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of PCRX opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences
In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
