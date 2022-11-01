PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 6.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.63. 23,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,677,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
