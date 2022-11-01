PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 6.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.63. 23,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,677,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.