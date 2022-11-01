Palomar (PLMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Up 4.4 %

PLMR stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,664 shares of company stock worth $7,612,002 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Palomar by 6.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.