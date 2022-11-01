Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Lee Rosenthal Sells 29,748 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,608.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,418,242.56.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 138,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,577. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 118,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 53.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,125 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

