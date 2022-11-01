Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.10 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

PKT remained flat at C$0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 68,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.61 million and a P/E ratio of -67.86. Parkit Enterprise has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03.

In related news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,966,850. Insiders bought 3,182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,996 over the last quarter.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

