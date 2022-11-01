Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $947.16 million and $10.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001268 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002747 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017990 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.