Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 383,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,474,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

