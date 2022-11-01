PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
