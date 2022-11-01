Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $22.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s current price.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of PEB stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

