Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 7,021 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 112.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

