Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after buying an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FCX opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

