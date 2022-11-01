Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $553,000 Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,516,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,485,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 239,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.