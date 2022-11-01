Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $148.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

