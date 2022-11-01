Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.