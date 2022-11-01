Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.