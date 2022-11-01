Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

