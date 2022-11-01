Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 203.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 136,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 217,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading

