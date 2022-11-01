Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 375 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $204.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

