Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

