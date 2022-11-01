PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,703 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.65. 76,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $182.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

