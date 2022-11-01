Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF accounts for 1.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 9.64% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the first quarter worth $562,000.

NYSEARCA HDG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

