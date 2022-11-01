Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.53. 81,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.17 and its 200-day moving average is $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

