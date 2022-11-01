Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,185,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,248,000 after buying an additional 109,937 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 671,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The company has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.