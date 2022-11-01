Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,548. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

