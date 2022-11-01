Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $322.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $325.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.19.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

