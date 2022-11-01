Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 111,850 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,671.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,015. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

