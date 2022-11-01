Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.21% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 891,194 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $924,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 718,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 419,483 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,214. The company has a market cap of $578.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

