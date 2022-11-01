Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,403,000 after buying an additional 174,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 24,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.