Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Trading Down 14.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 222,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,248,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Petroteq Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.00875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

