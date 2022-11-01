Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,646 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843,580. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $266.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

