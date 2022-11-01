PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 1,151 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $99.29. 241,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

