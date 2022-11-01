PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 3,913 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of V traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a market capitalization of $390.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

