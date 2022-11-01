PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.57 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.13. The stock had a trading volume of 161,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

