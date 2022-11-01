Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 20,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2,717.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.3% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG stock opened at $1,513.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,587.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,471.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.