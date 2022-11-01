Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 2,633 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,012,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.39. 27,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

